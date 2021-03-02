16-year-old among Jamaica’s COVID deaths; 239 new cases

16-year-old among Jamaica’s COVID deaths; 239 new casesTuesday, March 02, 2021
|
Jamaica recorded seven fatalities related to the coronavirus, including a teenager, and 239 new cases over the past day.
The deaths push the islandâ€™s fatalities to 432 while cases of the virus now stand at 23,838.
Among the deceased are an 83-year-old male from Manchester; an 84-year-old male from Kingston and St Andrew; a 75-year-old male from Kingston and St Andrew; a 72-year-old female from Westmoreland; a 61-year-old male from Trelawny; a 78-year-old female from Kingston and St Andrew and a 16-year-old female from Kingston and St Andrew. Two of the deaths were previously under investigation.
The latest COVID-19 cases include 104 males and 135 females with ages ranging from five months to 101 years.
The health ministry also reported 123 more recoveries for a total of 13,625 while active cases climb to 9,558.
Hospitalisations are now at 260 with 27 patients said to be moderately ill while 25 are critically ill.
