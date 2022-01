16-year-old among Jamaica’s COVID deaths; 239 new cases

Jamaica recorded seven fatalities related to the coronavirus, including a teenager, and 239 new cases over the past day.

The deaths push the island’s fatalities to 432 while cases of the virus now stand at 23,838.

Among the deceased are an 83-year-old male from Manchester; an 84-year-old male from Kingston and St Andrew; a 75-year-old male from Kingston and St Andrew; a 72-year-old female from Westmoreland; a 61-year-old male from Trelawny; a 78-year-old female from Kingston and St Andrew and a 16-year-old female from Kingston and St Andrew. Two of the deaths were previously under investigation.

The latest COVID-19 cases include 104 males and 135 females with ages ranging from five months to 101 years.

The health ministry also reported 123 more recoveries for a total of 13,625 while active cases climb to 9,558.

Hospitalisations are now at 260 with 27 patients said to be moderately ill while 25 are critically ill.