16-year-old among Jamaica’s COVID deaths; 239 new cases

Jamaica recorded seven fatalities related to the coronavirus, including a teenager, and 239 new cases over the past day.

The deaths push the islandâ€™s fatalities to 432 while cases of the virus now stand at 23,838.

Among the deceased are an 83-year-old male from Manchester; an 84-year-old male from Kingston and St Andrew; a 75-year-old male from Kingston and St Andrew; a 72-year-old female from Westmoreland; a 61-year-old male from Trelawny; a 78-year-old female from Kingston and St Andrew and a 16-year-old female from Kingston and St Andrew. Two of the deaths were previously under investigation.

The latest COVID-19 cases include 104 males and 135 females with ages ranging from five months to 101 years.

The health ministry also reported 123 more recoveries for a total of 13,625 while active cases climb to 9,558.

Hospitalisations are now at 260 with 27 patients said to be moderately ill while 25 are critically ill.