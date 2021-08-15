17 Jamaicans awarded 2021-2022 Chevening Scholarships

T he British High Commission in Kingston has announced that 17 more Jamaicans have been awarded Chevening Scholarships to pursue master's degrees in the United Kingdom.

The 2021-2022 scholars were selected from a short-listed cohort of 50, who were chosen from a wider candidate pool of more than 560.

Chevening is the UK Government's international awards programme aimed at developing global leaders.

It offers a unique opportunity for future leaders, influencers, and decision-makers from all over the world to develop professionally and academically, network extensively, experience UK culture, and build lasting positive relationships with people in the UK.

This year's batch of scholars will increase the Jamaican Chevening alumni to more than 270 since 1984, many of whom are trailblazers across Jamaican society.

In reacting to confirmation of this year's cohort, British High Commissioner to Jamaica Asif Ahmad noted that the UK, through its world-class universities, remains committed to developing young global leaders despite the economic fallout from COVID-19.

“Considering all that is still happening with the pandemic, this year's selection of 17 brilliantly talented Jamaicans further reinforces the UK's unwavering commitment to developing local expertise and driving Jamaica forward,” said Ahmad, who's seen off more than 70 Jamaican scholars in his four-year term as head of mission.

“Chevening has been a clear favourite in my annual calendar as a head of mission for the past decade,” added Ahmad, who has previously served as UK's ambassador to Thailand and The Philippines.

“Witnessing the significant transformation the scholars undergo from selection to send-off then eventual return, which more often than not translates to a great contribution to their homeland, is an awesome feeling for a civil servant. Jamaica has been a fine example in this regard, with the Chevening cohort boasting government ministers, leaders in civil society and private sector leaders,” added Ahmad.

In the meantime, the UK's Deputy High Commissioner Daniel Shepherd noted the diversity of this year's awardees while encouraging other qualified Jamaicans to apply.

“This year, for example, we have a candidate reading for an MSc in Artificial Intelligence, the first in this area of study since Chevening was launched in Jamaica in 1984. Fresh off the back of Jamaica's Olympic success we also have a scholar reading for a master's in sports medicine, exercise and health, showing that Chevening caters for 'non-traditional' future leaders too.

“I hope that ambitious Jamaicans will be inspired to follow in their footsteps and apply for the 2022-23 scheme by November 2,” said Shepherd.

This year's scholars are: Keniel Peart, Jhénelle Williams, Dane Anderson, Debra Callender, Norman Tai, Shenaé Jonas, Chad Morgan, Tanisha Weir-Grant, Andre Bruff, Rosheika Grant, Adrian Watson, Alecia Hamilton-Campbell, Offniel Lamont, Evoné Walters, Peta-Gaye Rookwood, Stephen Francis, and Stephanie Edwards.

See the profiles of some of the 2021-2022 Chevening scholars in the Jamaica Observer, starting tomorrow.