17-year-old breaks Usain Bolt’s under 18 200 metres record

Erriyon Knighton, a 17-year-old American sprinter who turned professional in January, broke Usain Bolt‘s Under-18 200-metres record on Tuesday.

The teen clocked 20.11 seconds at an American Track League meet in Jacksonville, Florida topping Bolt’s 2003 record of 20.13.

Knighton beat a field that included Olympic 100m favorite Trayvon Bromell (second in 20.20), Brit Zharnel Hughes (who seven years ago broke Jamaican High School sprint records), and another Brit, Adam Gemili (fourth at the 2016 Olympics and 2019 Worlds).

He now ranks 13th among Americans in the 200m since the start of 2019, and seventh this year.

Knighton, who stands at 6 feet 3 inches is qualified to race at the U.S Olympic Trials in two weeks. The top three at Trials are in line to make up the Olympic team.

But Bolt still owns the fastest 200-metres for a 17-year-old, clocking 19.93 in April 2004, four months before he turned 18.