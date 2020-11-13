17-year-old male dies from COVID-19, 89 new cases recorded in Jamaica

A 17-year-old male from St Catherine is one of two persons who died from COVID-19 in Jamaica on Thursday.

The other person who died is a 50-year-old female, also from St Catherine.

The two fatalities bring the country’s tally to 227.

A coincidental death was also recorded. That case had been under investigation.

The Health and Wellness Ministry is also probing another fatality.

Meanwhile, 31 of Jamaica’s 89 new COVID-19 cases were recorded in St James. Kingston and St Andrew and St Ann had 14 cases each.

The 89 cases increase the country’s COVID-19 count to 9,723.

There are now 4,199 active cases in Jamaica with 76 people in hospital. Three are in critical condition while 18 are moderately ill.

Jamaica also recorded 125 recoveries on Thursday, bringing that number to 5,168.