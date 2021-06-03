18,000 names added to May 31 voters' list

A total of 18,055 names were added to the National Voters' List published on May 3, the Electoral Office of Jamaica (EOJ) reported yesterday.

These newly registered electors are now eligible to vote in local elections. At the same time, the names of 3,944 electors who are no longer eligible to vote were removed from the list. This brings the total number of electors on the Voters' List to 1,946,194, compared to 1,932,083 names published on the November 30, 2020 list.

The Electoral Office said once voter ID cards for electors added to the May 31, 2021 Voters' List are ready, they should be collected by electors at the constituency where they are registered.

Voter registration is open to people 18 years and older who are citizens of Jamaica or citizens of the Commonwealth residing in Jamaica for at least 12 consecutive months. Individuals who fall within this category should visit any EOJ constituency office to register. The deadline to register for the next Voters' List is September 30, 2021.

The Voters' List is published twice per year – May 31 and November 30. People who successfully register to vote between April 1, 2021 and September 30, 2021 will be added to the November 30, 2021 list.

Meanwhile, registered electors with voter ID cards issued in 2015 or before are being urged to renew their ID card at any EOJ constituency office as soon as possible. The validity of the current voter ID cards expires on December 31, 2021 and will be replaced by a newly designed cards which are soon to be circulated.