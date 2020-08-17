18 Kingston and St Andrew communities at high risk of COVID-19 transmission

18 Kingston and St Andrew communities at high risk of COVID-19 transmissionMonday, August 17, 2020
|
The Government of Jamaica has placed 18 communities in Kingston and St Andrew under surveillance for the coronavirus (COVID-19).
The affected communities are Duhaney Park, Patrick Gardens, Pembroke Hall, Cooreville, New Haven, Half-Way-Tree, Hughenden, Arlene Gardens, Molynes Gardens, State Gardens, Zaidie Gardens, Constant Spring, Barbican, Meadowbrook, Havendale, Delacree Park, Olympic Gardens, and Waltham Gardens.
Speaking at a press conference today (August 17), Minister of Health Dr Christopher Tufton said these communities have seen an increase in the number of coronavirus cases in the last two weeks, and are at a high risk of transmission.
Meanwhile, Prime Minister Andrew Holness is repeated calls for citizens to take the necessary precautions to curb the spread of the virus.
“If you’re going out in public, wear your mask. If you have to take public transportation, wear your mask. If you’re ill with flu-like symptoms, respiratory challenges, if you’re coughing, sneezing, stay at home, reach out to the health services. If you are in a gathering of no more than 20…then ensure that you are in social distance,” he said.
