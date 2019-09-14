18-karat gold toilet snatched from British palace

18-karat gold toilet snatched from British palaceSaturday, September 14, 2019
|
One of Britain’s most
expensive toilets has gone missing.
The BBC reports the Thames Valley Police as saying that members of a gang broke into the Blenheim Palace in Oxfordshire, shortly before 5:00 am today and stole the 18-carat solid gold lavatory.
According to the media outlet, the bling bowl, which bears the name ‘America’ has still not been found. However, a 66-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the theft.
The golden lavatory was part of an exhibition by Italian conceptual artist, Maurizio Cattelan which had begun on Thursday. It was in working order, and visitors to the exhibition were free to use it, but a three-minute time limit was implemented to avoid long lines.
The 18th-century palace is a World Heritage Site and the birthplace of late Prime Minister, Sir Winston Churchill.
The police say significant damage and flooding resulted from the removal of the toilet, as it was “plumbed into the building”. The palace has since been closed to allow the police to undertake their investigations.
