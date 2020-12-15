18-year-old female among Jamaica’s three COVID-19 deaths

18-year-old female among Jamaica’s three COVID-19 deathsTuesday, December 15, 2020
|
An 18-year-old
female from Kingston and St Andrew was among Jamaica’s three fatalities linked
to COVID-19 on Monday.
The two other deceased are females from St James. They are 63 and 56 years old. The death of the younger female was previously under investigation.
The three additional fatalities bring Jamaica’s tally to 276.
One coincidental death was also recorded. This case was previously under investigation.
Meanwhile, a nine-month-old baby was among the 83 new COVID-19 cases recorded in the country, increasing the count to 11,875.
Kingston and St Andrew had 19 cases while there were 11 in St James and eight in Hanover.
There were also 114 recoveries, bringing that number to 8,212.
This means that Jamaica now has 3,234 active cases with 103 people in hospital. It is understood that 21 patients are moderately ill while 17 are in critical condition.
