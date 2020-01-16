$184-m price tag for new land to relocate Manchester Parish Court

The Government will be spending $184

million for the purchase of land at 3 Brumalia Road in Mandeville for the

relocation of the Manchester Parish Court.

Speaking at a post-Cabinet press briefing at Jamaica House on Wednesday, Minister with oversight for Education, Youth and Information Karl Samuda, said Cabinet has given approval for the purchase of the land.

The parish court was destroyed by fire on November 8, 2019.

Minister Samuda said following the fire, interim steps were taken to facilitate continued court operations, including the relocation to and rental of space at the nearby James Plaza.

â€” JIS