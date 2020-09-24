193 new COVID-19 cases, one death recorded in Jamaica

Jamaicaâ€™s COVID-19 numbers continue to rise, as the country recorded 193 new cases on Wednesday with the youngest patient being 11 months old.

With the additional cases, Jamaica now has a total of 5,588 cases with 3,939 of them being active.

As has been the trend for some time, Kingston and St Andrew recorded most of the cases. There were 81 new cases for the parish, bringing its total to 2,099. In St Catherine, there were 42 new cases while St James had 17.

A total of 113 people are now hospitalised with 37 being moderately ill while eight are in critical condition.

The country also recorded one death that was formerly under investigation. The deceased is a 58-year-old female from Manchester.

It is being reported that the country recorded 46 recoveries, bringing the total to 1,490.