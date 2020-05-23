195 J’can cruise ship workers cleared for home quarantine

One

hundred and ninety-five of the Jamaicans in the first batch of 200 cruise ship

workers from Royal Caribbean Cruise’s “Adventure of the Seas” have been cleared

for home quarantine.

The workers disembarked the ship on Thursday and were administered COVID-19 tests. Five of those tested have returned positive results for the virus ad will be placed in a government facility.

A further two hundred workers who were disembarked and processed on Friday should know their fates by tomorrow when their results are returned.

The Royal Caribbean ship docked at the Falmouth Pier in Trelawny with 1,044 Jamaican workers on board. The nationals will be processed in batches of 200, tested for the coronavirus and transported to the Bahia Principe Hotel in St Ann until their test results are available.

For those who test negative and are sent home, they will be required to quarantine for 14 days and submit to video check-ins by health authorities. Their locations will also be mapped on the JamCOVID19 app.

Jamaica has recorded 544 cases of the novel coronavirus which has infected more than 5.2 million people worldwide.