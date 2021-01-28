2-day-old child among Jamaica’s 194 new coronavirus cases

2-day-old child among Jamaica’s 194 new coronavirus casesThursday, January 28, 2021
|
A
two-day-old child was among Jamaica’s 194 new coronavirus cases recorded over
the past 24 hours.
The confirmed positives, which include 78 males and 114 females, push the island’s total to 15,435, according to the Ministry of Health and Wellness.
There were also two more deaths related to the virus, which put the tally to 344.
The deceased are both male, a 65-year-old male from St Catherine and a 66-year-old from St Ann.
There are 94 hospitalised cases, with four considered moderately ill and 12 are critically ill.
