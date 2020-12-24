2-month-old among Jamaica’s 96 new coronavirus cases

A

two-month-old baby is among Jamaica’s 96 coronavirus cases confirmed over the

past 24 hours.

The new positives take the island’s total to 12,519.

Additionally, there were two additional deaths, which brings the total to 292.

The deceased are both male, one an 89-year-old male of a St An Address and the other a 76-year-old from Trelawny whose death was previously under investigation.

There were 163 more recoveries, making the total 9,579 while active cases stand at 2,493.

There are 22 moderately ill hospitalised cases and eight considered to be in critical condition.