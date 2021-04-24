2 Nicaraguans arrested in drug bust in Jamaica

Two Nicaraguans were among a group of three men taken into police custody on Wednesday (April 21) in connection with a large ganja find in Manchester.

Reports are that officers assigned to the Narcotics Division conducted an operation at a premises, which was searched, and approximately 857 pounds of ganja was found.

During the operation, several lead sheets and lottery scamming paraphernalia were also seized.

The illicit drug has an estimated street value of JMD 3,428,000 million.Â

Their identities are being withheld pending further investigation.