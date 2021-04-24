2 Nicaraguans arrested in drug bust in Jamaica

2 Nicaraguans arrested in drug bust in JamaicaSaturday, April 24, 2021
|
Two Nicaraguans were among a group of three men taken into police custody on Wednesday (April 21) in connection with a large ganja find in Manchester.
Reports are that officers assigned to the Narcotics Division conducted an operation at a premises, which was searched, and approximately 857 pounds of ganja was found.
During the operation, several lead sheets and lottery scamming paraphernalia were also seized.
The illicit drug has an estimated street value of JMD 3,428,000 million.Â
Their identities are being withheld pending further investigation.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy