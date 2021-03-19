2 Royal Caribbean lines to resume Caribbean cruises in June

Two Royal Caribbean

cruises will resume in June, ending a year-long hiatus, but passengers 18 and older

must test negative for COVID-19 before getting on a ship.

The company’s Celebrity Cruises subsidiary said Friday that its Celebrity Millennium ship will relaunch on June 5 from St Maarten. One itinerary will stop in Aruba, Curacao and Barbados, and another will stop in Tortola, St Lucia and Barbados.

Royal Caribbean Group’s namesake line will start a week later with a voyage leaving from Nassau, the Bahamas on the Adventure of the Seas.

In both cases, passengers 18 and older will be required to test negative for COVID-19 within 72 hours of boarding the ship.

–AP