2 Royal Caribbean lines to resume Caribbean cruises in June

2 Royal Caribbean lines to resume Caribbean cruises in JuneFriday, March 19, 2021
|
Two Royal Caribbean
cruises will resume in June, ending a year-long hiatus, but passengers 18 and older
must test negative for COVID-19 before getting on a ship.
The company’s Celebrity Cruises subsidiary said Friday that its Celebrity Millennium ship will relaunch on June 5 from St Maarten. One itinerary will stop in Aruba, Curacao and Barbados, and another will stop in Tortola, St Lucia and Barbados.
Royal Caribbean Group’s namesake line will start a week later with a voyage leaving from Nassau, the Bahamas on the Adventure of the Seas.
In both cases, passengers 18 and older will be required to test negative for COVID-19 within 72 hours of boarding the ship.
–AP
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy