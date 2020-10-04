2-year-old among Jamaica’s 100 new COVID cases; another death reported

2-year-old among Jamaica’s 100 new COVID cases; another death reportedSunday, October 04, 2020
|
Jamaica
recorded 100 new cases and one death related to the coronavirus.
The deceased is an 82-year-old male from St James whose passing brings the island’s COVID-related deaths to 120, according to the Ministry of Health and Wellness.
The new coronavirus cases – which includes 43 males and 57 females -pushes the nation’s tally to 6,895.
The ages of the new confirmations range from two years to 88 years.
There were 115 new recoveries while the total number of active cases stands at 4,221.
Among the active cases, there are 41 patients deemed moderately ill while 12 are critically ill.
The number of cases that remain under investigation is 4,944.
