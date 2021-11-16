20 stabs and left to die!

The police are hunting a man who allegedly stabbed a woman 20 times and left her to die.

He had threatened to kill her in April 2020 after she decided to end their relationship. His possessiveness, which permeated their relationship even after she severed romantic ties, culminated in the vicious attack last Monday.

Relatives stumbled upon her blood-drenched body six hours after her attacker left her near her aunt's shop, not far from her house.

“He remains on the run. Police investigators are pursuing him. He's considered a person of interest in the matter,” a police source told the Jamaica Observer yesterday.

The man and his alleged victim, who has been hospitalised, have a young child together.

“The little girl don't stop ask, 'Where is mommy?' But she is too young to understand anything, and I have to protect her from certain things,” her aunt told the Observer yesterday.

Her name along with that of the victim and her alleged attacker are all being withheld.

“Mi nuh eat from it happen. Nobody at all is not taking it well. When mi go the hospital and see her and she make little movements or so on, that give us a little comfort,” the aunt said.

She recounted the harrowing details of the attack, and the warning signs that led up to it, as relayed by her niece.

“Him obsess with her. If him see someone around her him walk pass and just a look at her, or him act like him gonna throw away garbage or go to shop,” she said.

The hospitalised woman and her alleged attacker live in close proximity to each other.

On the night of the attack, she was outside her house talking to a man about a business matter when her alleged attacker intervened.

“She say her babyfather ride up to the car that she was in and ask her friend if he was in anything with her and say that he [the friend] should leave,” her aunt told the Observer. The male friend left and so did the man who made the request.

The woman said her niece told her that about 11:00 pm the father of her child returned and asked to speak with her about a matter related to their child. This was not an uncommon request.

“She said they were talking peaceful, they didn't have any argument or nothing but all of a sudden she just feel her foot can't move and she drop,” the aunt related.

That was the first of 20 wounds.

“She say after that him just 'at' her, even when she fighting back. Then she play dead and he pulled her to the corner of the shop,” said the wounded woman's aunt.

Relatives found her about 5:50 on Tuesday morning.

“Him mostly [stabbed] her, and when him did beat her it was in her face. So that just show that he is saying, 'If I can't have you, nobody else will,' because him a damage her face,” her aunt said.

The woman is now in stable condition, her relatives are mentally preparing themselves for her to do surgery sometime next week. Usually their plans at this time of the year would have been for her birthday celebration.

“She is a not a warrior, so for him to do something like that to her is just wicked. To make it worse, we make birthday plans because she wanted to go [to a popular eatery], so she was looking forward to that. Now this come happen. It is just sad,” said her aunt.