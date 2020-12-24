20 travellers from UK test positive for COVID after arriving in Jamaica

Twenty passengers who arrived in Jamaica on a flight from the United Kingdom have tested positive for COVID-19.

The passengers arrived on Monday, the same day the Health ministry announced that it would ban all incoming flights from the European nation that was facing an outbreak of a variant strain of the virus.

The passengers have been placed in state isolation, along with four of their close contacts, and monitored until they are recovered. Additionally, the 20 positive samples will be sent to the Caribbean Public Health Agency for genetic assessment to determine if they are of the variant strain of COVID-19.

The results for two passengers are still pending while some 267 travellers (excluding the four close contacts), who tested negative for COVID-19, were transferred from state to home quarantine yesterday. These passengers will be fitted with armbands and be closely monitored by the parish health team and the Jamaica Constabulary Force, as they complete their mandatory 14-day quarantine at home, the ministry said.

The ministry said the number of passengers who arrived on Monday totalled 301. Of the 301 passengers, five were in-transit travellers and three were children under 12 years of age, who were not sampled.