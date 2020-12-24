20 travellers from UK test positive for COVID after arriving in Jamaica

20 travellers from UK test positive for COVID after arriving in JamaicaThursday, December 24, 2020
|
Twenty passengers who arrived in Jamaica on a flight from the United Kingdom have tested positive for COVID-19.
The passengers arrived on Monday, the same day the Health ministry announced that it would ban all incoming flights from the European nation that was facing an outbreak of a variant strain of the virus.
The passengers have been placed in state isolation, along with four of their close contacts, and monitored until they are recovered. Additionally, the 20 positive samples will be sent to the Caribbean Public Health Agency for genetic assessment to determine if they are of the variant strain of COVID-19.
The results for two passengers are still pending while some 267 travellers (excluding the four close contacts), who tested negative for COVID-19, were transferred from state to home quarantine yesterday. These passengers will be fitted with armbands and be closely monitored by the parish health team and the Jamaica Constabulary Force, as they complete their mandatory 14-day quarantine at home, the ministry said.
The ministry said the number of passengers who arrived on Monday totalled 301. Of the 301 passengers, five were in-transit travellers and three were children under 12 years of age, who were not sampled.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy