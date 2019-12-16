2,000 kids feted at PM Andrew Holness’ Christmas treat

The number of youngsters afforded the opportunity to enjoy the Prime Minister’s annual Christmas treat for children has more than doubled since its inception in 2016.

The event, which started with about 500 children at Vale Royal, the Prime Minister’s official residence, has increased and now caters to as many as 2,000 youngsters.

This prompted the organisers to relocate the event to the Office of the Prime Minister’s more expansive lawns.

Busloads of children, ranging from ages three to 18, converged at the venue on Sunday (December 15) to be feted.

Lots of rides

They were treated to gifts, food, cart rides and a range of other fun activities, including face painting, mechanical bull rides, simulated rock climbing and instant photo sessions.

Prime Minister Andrew Holness noted that each year the treat gets bigger as more children, including those from his constituency of West Central St. Andrew, as well as the East Rural St. Andrew constituency of his wife, Juliet Holness, are invited to attend.

“The treat is growing primarily because we have taken on the children’s homes that are in proximity, and we have brought [children] from constituencies within the Corporate Area as well, and that’s an ever-expanding pool,” Andrew Holness said.