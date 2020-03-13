2020 Masters Golf Tournament postponed

2020 Masters Golf Tournament postponedFriday, March 13, 2020
|
The Masters Tournament became one of the latest sporting events to be postponed in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.
Postponement and cancellations in sports also include the suspensions of the NBA, NHL, FA and EFL events this season.
Chairman of Augusta National Golf Club, Fred Ridley announced Friday (Mar 12) that the event will be postponed from the originally scheduled date April 9-12.
“On Wednesday, March 4, we issued a memo stating that our plans to host the Masters Tournament, the Augusta National Women’s Amateur and the Drive, Chip and Putt National Finals had not changed. Unfortunately, the ever-increasing risks associated with the widespread Coronavirus COVID-19 have led us to a decision that undoubtedly will be disappointing to many, although I am confident it is appropriate under these unique circumstances,” the organisation said.
It added: “Considering the latest information and expert analysis, we have decided at this time to postpone the Masters Tournament, the Augusta National Women’s Amateur and the Drive, Chip and Putt National Finals. Ultimately, the health and well-being of everyone associated with these events and the citizens of the Augusta community led us to this decision. We hope this postponement puts us in the best position to safely host the Masters Tournament and our amateur events at some later date.”
