2020 strikes again! Black hole the size of 142 suns discovered

2020 strikes again! Black hole the size of 142 suns discoveredWednesday, September 02, 2020
|
It seems 2020 isn’t quite done with us!
Astronomers have detected two black holes which collided and created a mass 142 times the size of our sun!
If you think that’s a lot to process BUZZ fam, now consider that the combined black hole was detected after gravitational shockwaves with the energy of eight suns travelled for seven billion years to reach earth.
If you’re not sure what a black hole is, think about a part of space where all matter has collapsed in on itself, with a gravitational pull that prevents everything from escaping, including light!
The pull was first recorded on May 21, 2019 by an international collaboration which operates three extremely sensitive gravitational wave detection systems in the US and Europe.
If you’re not feeling like a small human in a huge universe yet, the merged black hole is estimated to be 150 billion trillion kilometres away. That’s a lot of frequent flyer miles!
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy