2020 strikes again! Black hole the size of 142 suns discovered

It seems 2020 isn’t quite done with us!

Astronomers have detected two black holes which collided and created a mass 142 times the size of our sun!

If you think that’s a lot to process BUZZ fam, now consider that the combined black hole was detected after gravitational shockwaves with the energy of eight suns travelled for seven billion years to reach earth.

If you’re not sure what a black hole is, think about a part of space where all matter has collapsed in on itself, with a gravitational pull that prevents everything from escaping, including light!

The pull was first recorded on May 21, 2019 by an international collaboration which operates three extremely sensitive gravitational wave detection systems in the US and Europe.

If you’re not feeling like a small human in a huge universe yet, the merged black hole is estimated to be 150 billion trillion kilometres away. That’s a lot of frequent flyer miles!