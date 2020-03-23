2020 Tokyo Olympic postponed

2020 Tokyo Olympic postponedMonday, March 23, 2020
|
The 2020 Tokyo Olympics has been postponed.
The International Olympic Committee announced the delay of the games Monday afternoon (March 23) due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Veteran Olympic Committee member Dick Pond released a statement to the media saying:
“On the basis of the information the IOC has, postponement has been decided. The parameters going forward have not been determined, but the Games are not going to start on July 24, that much I know.”
Pond also noted that the games would likely be postponed to 2021, however, more details would be worked out in the coming weeks.
The Olympic Games have not been disrupted since 1940 and 1944. Both winter and summer games were cancelled due to World War II.
