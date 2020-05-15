2020 Wanda Diamond League set for late summer return

World Athletics has published an updated

calendar for the provisional events in the 2020 Wanda Diamond League.

The series of one-off events, which now take place in late summer and autumn, starts with the Monaco meeting on August 14 with stops across Europe and Asia through to October.

See the full line-up of events below:

August 14: Monaco

August 16: Gateshead

August 23: Stockholm

September 2: Lausanne

September 4: Brussels

September 6: Paris (which is to be confirmed)

September 17: Rome/Naples

September 19: Shanghai

October 4: Eugene

October 9: Doha

October 17: second meeting in China (venue to be announced)

“This provisional calendar will see a number of Wanda Diamond League meetings go ahead as one-off exhibition events, while others will be staged as adapted Wanda Diamond League meetings,” World Athletics disclosed in a statement on Tuesday (May 12).

“There will be no events in July and the first half of August (other than national championships where possible), and the season will instead be extended into October,” the group added.

The Oslo Diamond League on June 11 is still set to take place as the behind-closed-doors ‘Impossible Games’ exhibition event.

World Athletics confirmed that the 2020 Diamond League will not be a structured series of events leading to a final, as is usually the case. Zurich is now set to stage the finals in 2021 and 2022, with Eugene hosting the final in 2023 rather than 2022 as originally planned.

“Given the current discrepancies in training and travel opportunities, it would be impossible to ensure a level playing field and a fair qualification system during 2020. Athletes will therefore not earn Diamond League points this season, and there will not be a single, 24-discipline final in Zurich as originally planned,” World Athletics contended.

With this two-month window, according to the group, athletes will be given time to “prepare mentally, stay motivated and adjust training for competition”.

Some meeting organisers might choose to stage their events in innovative, alternative formats and/or under social distancing regulations.