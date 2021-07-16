PHOTO: 2021 Food Awards scholarships

Friday, July 16, 2021

Novia McDonald-Whyte (centre), conceptualiser and chair of the Jamaica Observer Table Talk

Food Awards, poses with this year's scholarship winners, Amariah Taylor (left) and Casanya

McIntyre, University of Technology, Jamaica School of Hospitality and Tourism Management

students. McDonald-Whyte presented the scholarships at last night's staging of the 2021 Food

Awards at the AC Hotel in Kingston. (Photo: Joseph Wellington)

Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at https://bit.ly/epaper-login

ADVERTISEMENT