2022/23 Budget Debate begins March 8

PARLIAMENT is scheduled to be prorogued on Monday, February 7, and resume sitting three days later for the ceremonial start to the fiscal year 2022/23.

Minister of Tourism Edmund Bartlett, who is Leader of the House of Representatives, has confirmed the February 7 date for prorogation (discontinuation of meetings with dissolving the Parliament) pending the ceremonial opening on February 10.

The colourful opening ceremony, an annual event highlight of the start of the new parliamentary year, will also mark the tabling of the 2022/23 budget, including the estimates of expenditures and revenues, as well as the tabling the annual Fiscal Policy Paper, which sets the framework for expenditure and the public bodies financial programme for the year.

This follows the governor general's Throne Speech, outlining the features to be pursued in the new financial year, and the tabling of the budget by the Minister of Finance and the Public Service Dr Nigel Clarke.

The budget will be reviewed by the Standing Finance Committee March 1-4, followed by the debate which will commence on March 8 and is expected to end on March 22, in time for the start of the new financial year 2022/23 on April 1.

The finance minister presents the expenditure and revenue estimates for parliamentary approval at the start of each financial year (April to March of the following year). They are organised by public service into what is termed Heads of Estimates, and reflect Government's development policies and priorities. The budget is prepared under the direction of the financial secretary.

The budget debate provides the Government with the opportunity to take stock of its performance over the last fiscal year, in order to measure its progress in relation to the targets previously set and to assess the effectiveness of its management of the country's finances.

— Balford Henry