2022 PEP plans fluid

The Ministry of Education has identified targeted dates for the sitting of the grade 6 component of the Primary Exit Profile (PEP) examination for this school year.

Having cancelled the grades four and five PEP examinations for the 2021 to 2022 academic year, the ministry now says students transitioning to secondary schools in the next academic year will sit all areas of the Grade 6 component.

For the 2020-2021 school year students transitioned to secondary institutions based on the computation of the Placement Score in the 2019 Grade Four Literacy, Grade Four Numeracy, Grade Four PEP Performance Task in Mathematics, Grade Four PEP Performance Task in Science, and the Grade Six Ability Test in 2021.

But for the next school year they are slated to do all components of the Grade Six tests.

Making the announcement during the post-Cabinet media briefing Wednesday, Education Minister Fayval Williams noted that parents and schools have already been informed that plans to stage the grades four and five examinations during this Christmas term have been scrapped.

“We will now focus on the plans for the normal sitting of the 2022 PEP assessments and we would have communicated this already to our school administrators, who we know are communicating further with our students, and we take this very public opportunity to let all Jamaicans know,” said Williams.

“It must be noted that the alternative plans are also in place if the dates set for the assessment are disrupted by the pandemic as in the last academic year,” added Williams.

She noted that the registration for PEP is already under way using the online registration system and will close tomorrow, October 8.

Williams announced the PEP assessment dates for this school year as:

1) February 22, 2022 — Profile Ability Test for — Grade Six

2) March 23, 2022 — Language Arts Performance Tasks — Grade Six

3) March 24, 2022 — Mathematics — Grade Six

4) April 27-28, 2022 — Curriculum Based Test — Grade Six

5) June 8-9, 2022 — Performance Task — Grade Five

6) June 29-30, 2022 — Performance Task — Grade Four