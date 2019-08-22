$21 million spent to rehabilitate bridge in East Rural St Andrew

$21 million spent to rehabilitate bridge in East Rural St AndrewThursday, August 22, 2019
|
Residents of Mavis
Bank and adjoining areas in East Rural St Andrew now have easier access to
their communities, following the rehabilitation of the Georges River Bridge in
the constituency.
The bridge, which is located in Violet Bank, was renovated at a cost of $21 million by the National Works Agency (NWA). It was officially re-opened by Prime Minister Andrew Holness during a ceremony on Wednesday.
The project was initiated by the Member of Parliament for the area, Juliet Holness, who, in her address during the ceremony, said that the undertaking was a strategic move in a bid to improve the quality of life for the constituents.
In his remarks, Holness, who commended the NWA for the work undertaken, noted that the previous bridge, which was about 15 feet wide, was an impediment for motorists, as it could only accommodate one vehicle at a time. The bridge has now been expanded to 36 feet and can now accommodate two large vehicles simultaneously.
“It is high enough to allow for unimpeded flow of the stream that runs underneath, [and] it is strong enough to be able to withstand the vagaries of climate change,” Holness said.
