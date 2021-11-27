21 stores giving 21 reasons to shop this weekend

KIX by Lee's Fifth Avenue is the newest addition to the family of 20 stores in Tropical Plaza, Half-Way-Tree, offering a new and friendly shopping experience.

Fyah 105 FM will be on-site today to herald the opening.

The trendy set-up caters to people of different demographics and provides its shoppers with a wide variety of looks that are sleek and stylish.

The store, conceptualised during the novel coronavirus pandemic in 2020, sought to bridge a gap for families who are faced with economic hardships.

“The pandemic has been fiscally hard on every Jamaican. I want to provide my fellow Jamaicans with reliable and affordable footwear. I believe KIX will bring a breath of fresh air to Tropical Plaza in joining our 20 reputable existing stores,” Lee Issa shared.

He went on to advise that the shoes will not only be available in-store, as KIX will soon launch its e-commerce platform that delivers directly to doorsteps.

“The move to digital and virtual is not a trend; we made this decision in order to keep up with our changing environment and changing consumer behaviour,” said Issa.

“Tropical Plaza will be having its Black Friday [weekend] sale and everyone is encouraged to come on out and shop as the offerings from all 21 stores were well thought of with you, the consumers, in mind with deals that go as far as 50 per cent off selected items.”

Tropical Plaza was the very first shopping complex in Jamaica and has been exceeding expectations ever since its establishment in 1958.

The complex is equipped with 250 parking spaces for shoppers commuting to and from stores housed within the plaza.