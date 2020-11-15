21-year-old and car swept away by flood waters in Barbados

Tragedy struck in Barbados on Saturday (November 14) after a 21-year-old who was travelling in his motor vehicle was swept away by flood waters in St Lucy.

Reports from the local authorities are that some time after 1:00 pm the young man travelling in a car which had washed into a gully.

Following a search of the area, the car was seen in the gully and the man, identified as Yohance Johnson, was found lifeless about a mile away.

A second man, though it is unclear if he was in the vehicle, was injured in the incident and transported to hospital.

The Met Service in Barbados on Friday had issued a flash flood warning for the north and north-eastern districts of the island due to inclement weather.