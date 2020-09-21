217 customers lose power as Hurricane Teddy passes close to Bermuda

Except for some

customers who lost power, Bermuda did not receive much damage when Hurricane

Teddy passed close to the island on Monday.

Teddy passed 130 miles to the east of the island as a category 1 hurricane, packing winds of 90 miles per hour. Although there has been some rain, no flooding has been reported.

There were reports of people losing electricity from as early as 4 a.m. By 2 p.m., there were about 217 customers without power. The central parish of Pembroke was the worst affected.

Teddy is now heading into Canadian waters and is expected to bring rain and wind to parts of Newfoundland and Labrador beginning on Tuesday.

Last week, Bermuda was hit by Hurricane Paulette. Luckily, there was no major damage.