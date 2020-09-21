217 customers lose power as Hurricane Teddy passes close to Bermuda

217 customers lose power as Hurricane Teddy passes close to BermudaMonday, September 21, 2020
|
Except for some
customers who lost power, Bermuda did not receive much damage when Hurricane
Teddy passed close to the island on Monday.
Teddy passed 130 miles to the east of the island as a category 1 hurricane, packing winds of 90 miles per hour. Although there has been some rain, no flooding has been reported.
There were reports of people losing electricity from as early as 4 a.m. By 2 p.m., there were about 217 customers without power. The central parish of Pembroke was the worst affected.
Teddy is now heading into Canadian waters and is expected to bring rain and wind to parts of Newfoundland and Labrador beginning on Tuesday.
Last week, Bermuda was hit by Hurricane Paulette. Luckily, there was no major damage.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy