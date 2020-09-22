22 plastic bags found inside dead crocodile

Almost two dozen plastic bags were retrieved from the stomach of a wild crocodile that was found dead in Jamaica recently.

It is understood that the croc was found by the National Environment and Planning Agency (NEPA) and brought to Hope Zoo where a post-mortem was done. During the process, 22 plastic bags were found inside the crocodile.

“#Plastickills Stomach contents of a wild #crocodile found dead here in #Jamaica. The croc was retrieved by @nepajm and brought to @hopezookingston for a post-mortem. As I opened up the stomach, I discovered it was packed completely full with over 22 #plastic bags,” said Joey Brown, the general curator at Hope Zoo.

Brown, who is also a conservation biologist, used the opportunity to highlight how plastic pollution is affecting reptiles.

“Everyone needs to see this. From our oceans to our freshwater rivers & lakes, #plasticpollution is effecting all wildlife. Where does your #plastic end up? These bags probably contained meat at some point and then ended up in a nearby waterway. The crocodile likely ingested the #plasticbags while scavenging for food,” he said.

Crocodiles are one of Jamaica’s many endangered animal species. They are protected under the Wild Life Protection Act.