22 plastic bags found inside dead crocodile

22 plastic bags found inside dead crocodileTuesday, September 22, 2020
|
Almost two dozen plastic bags were retrieved from the stomach of a wild crocodile that was found dead in Jamaica recently.
It is understood that the croc was found by the National Environment and Planning Agency (NEPA) and brought to Hope Zoo where a post-mortem was done. During the process, 22 plastic bags were found inside the crocodile.
“#Plastickills Stomach contents of a wild #crocodile found dead here in #Jamaica. The croc was retrieved by @nepajm and brought to @hopezookingston for a post-mortem. As I opened up the stomach, I discovered it was packed completely full with over 22 #plastic bags,” said Joey Brown, the general curator at Hope Zoo.
Brown, who is also a conservation biologist, used the opportunity to highlight how plastic pollution is affecting reptiles.
“Everyone needs to see this. From our oceans to our freshwater rivers & lakes, #plasticpollution is effecting all wildlife. Where does your #plastic end up? These bags probably contained meat at some point and then ended up in a nearby waterway. The crocodile likely ingested the #plasticbags while scavenging for food,” he said.
Crocodiles are one of Jamaica’s many endangered animal species. They are protected under the Wild Life Protection Act.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy