22 women honoured for years of service to fishing industry

TWENTY-TWO of the island's female fisherfolk, who have dedicated decades of their lives in service to the local fishing and aquacultural industry, were recently honoured for their commitment, hard work and years of service by natural gas provider New Fortress Energy, in partnership with Caribbean Coastal Area Management Foundation (C-CAM) and National Fisheries Authority.

The awards were presented to the women during a week-long celebration for International Fisherman's Day.

“The role of our female fisherfolks to the fishing and aquacultural industry is one that cannot be overlooked. These hard-working ladies and all women across our fishing sector continue to sacrifice and give so much to help make the sector as vibrant as it is today. So, we thank New Fortress Energy for stepping in to help recognise our ladies for their indomitable spirit and passion for fishing,” said Minister of Agriculture and Fisheries Floyd Green.

Echoing similar sentiments, Verona Carter, vice-president of New Fortress Energy, added: “We are delighted to be honouring these ladies who represent a small fraction of the hundreds of women who continue to dedicate their lives to Jamaica's fishing sector while raising families and taking care of their households. New Fortress Energy is always looking for ways to support sustainable causes and we're thrilled to be partnering with C-CAM in celebrating these phenomenal ladies who continue to defy the odds to make a mark in advancing Jamaica's socio-economic growth through fishing.”

For more than 30 years, Karen Scotland has been harvesting and selling fish at the Forum Fishing Village in Portmore. She started when her first daughter was just two months old, and now she's 32 and also in the business along with her other sister. Scotland said, “I love it and I'm training my son. I'm very happy for this recognition and I just wish my husband was here to see it. He would have been very proud.”

Millie Mae Amritt, from Portland Cottage Fishing Village, who has also been a harvester and vendor for over 30 years, said; “My entire family is in fishing; that's what we live off. The great thing with fishing is that you and your family will never go hungry because the sea always provides. I'm really grateful for this recognition. I never expected it but it's good to be recognised for your contribution.”

Ingrid Parchment, executive director, C-CAM said: “We are very happy to be celebrating and honouring these very deserving ladies who have each dedicated more than two decades of their lives to Jamaica's fishing industry in various capacities. They have gone above and beyond and, in some cases, have risked their lives over the years. So today is about honouring them and showing them how much we value their hard work and dedication to helping our fishing industry survive and thrive.”

Fishing is generally viewed as a male activity, especially where this involves boats, equipment and long absences at sea. Women, however, also play key roles in processing, maintaining equipment, marketing and the selling of fish. Research by the Food and Agriculture Organization shows that women comprise 47 per cent of the workforce in the fisheries sector globally.

New Fortress Energy, now completing its third year as a main sponsor of International Fisherman's Day with C-CAM, also donated tablets and back-to-school supplies to students whose parents are part of the local fishing sector.