223 AND COUNTING: Ja’s COVID-19 cases jump by 27

223 AND COUNTING: Ja’s COVID-19 cases jump by 27Monday, April 20, 2020
The number of COVID-19 cases in Jamaica has risen to 223, an increase of 27 new cases in the last 24 hours. The death toll remains at five.
This was announced by Minister of Health and Wellness Dr Christopher Tufton at Mondayâ€™s press briefing at Jamaica House.
Of the new 27 cases, 19 are female and eight are male.
Twenty-six of the new cases are linked to the business process outsourcing (BPO) entity Alorica in Portmore, St Catherine. That parish is now in lockdown.
