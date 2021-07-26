23 graduate from HEART supervisory course

Twenty-three students have successfully completed the inaugural events planning and management level 3 supervisory course offered by the HEART/NSTA Trust and graduated with their skill certificates last Thursday.

The level 3 supervisory course was offered out of a partnership between the HEART College of Hospitality Services (HCHS) and the Social Development Commission (SDC) to people who had prior, but limited, event planning experience.

Under the partnership, the SDC provided an off-campus location for instruction, while the HCHS implemented the course. Both entities jointly monitored the deliverables, guided by a memorandum of understanding.

“This programme today is by no means an end to what we intend to do because as we seek to develop the human capital of Jamaica we will continue to partner with our very important partners as we continue to build this out,” said former managing director of the HEART/NSTA Trust Dr Janet Dyer.

Dr Dyer was addressing the class of 2021 graduates from the events planning and management level 3 supervisory course at their graduation ceremony held at the SDC St Catherine complex.

Noting that some graduates had already secured employment, Dr Dyer reminded them of the value of their skills certification and encouraged the graduates to be the best they can be.

For his part, executive director of the SDC Dr Dwayne Vernon said he is looking forward to more partnerships with the HEART/NSTA Trust and congratulated the graduates on the successful completion of the course.

The 17 males and six females who graduated make up the first cohort to benefit from the HCHS-SDC partnership since the course began in 2018. They covered a range of modules such as Team Jamaica, communication, presentation skills; occupational health & safety requirements; project management; event marketing; meeting & conference planning; human resource; applying industry knowledge; complying with legislation; and event media and technology. They were also exposed to basic Spanish and computer technology.