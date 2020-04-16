23 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed at nursing home in Bermuda

23 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed at nursing home in BermudaThursday, April 16, 2020
|
The Ministry of Health says a further outbreak at a home for seniors has seen Bermuda’s confirmed COVID-19 cases rocket to 81.
Of the 24 new cases, all but one were at the Matilda Smith Williams Seniors Residence in Devonshire parish.
Health Minister Kim Wilson described the cases at the home as “disheartening news”.
Four cases at the home—two residents and two staff members—were reported earlier. Wilson declined to say how many of the new cases were residents and how many were staff on privacy grounds. Wilson told the government’s daily press briefing on Wednesday night that 80 test results had come back since late Tuesday and that 56 were clear.
So far, five people have died in Bermuda from the global coronavirus pandemic that has already killed more than 137,000 people worldwide.
The fifth person to die in Bermuda was a 66-year-old resident at the care home, who passed away from the illness on Sunday, a week after he first showed symptoms. Wilson said that a member of staff at another care home, which has not been identified, had picked up the virus from a contact “not related to the home”.
Of the 81 confirmed cases, 33 have recovered, Wilson said. Forty-five of the victims are female and 36 male.
