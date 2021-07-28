23 students graduate from events planning and management course

THE first cohort of 23 students who participated in a Level 3 events planning and management supervisory course, offered by the HEART/NSTA Trust, have completed their studies.

They were presented with skills certificates during their graduation ceremony at the Social Development Commission (SDC) complex in St Catherine, last Thursday.

The programme, a partnership between the HEART College of Hospitality Services (HCHS) and the Social Development Commission (SDC), is open to individuals with prior but limited events planning experience.

Speaking at the graduation, former HEART/NSTA Trust Managing Director Dr Janet Dyer said the programme formed part of the entity's thrust to forge key partnerships “as we seek to develop the human capital of Jamaica”.

Noting that some of the graduates had already secured employment, she reminded them of the value of their skills certification while encouraging them to be the best they can be.

“Your commitment and investment in your own knowledge, skills, and attitudes have put you on a road to succeed. For us at the HEART/NSTA Trust we have made significant investments [toward your attaining that] success… and the certificate that you [have received],” Dyer stated.

She added that, “What we are looking for now is that recurring return on investment by [your] taking the competence and certification [and adding that] to the rest of your lives in securing the well-being of yourselves, your families and your communities.”

Emphasis was placed on the partnership with the SDC as “one of investment… [in which] we saw the potential in you and we invested in you”.

SDC Executive Director Dr Dwayne Vernon, who also commended the graduates, said he anticipated pursuing other areas of mutual interest with the HEART Trust.

“Let me thank all of those [who] contributed to this programme… we have made it successful. This represents a very proud moment for you [graduates],” Dr Vernon added.

The initial cohort of students participating in the programme, which began in 2018, comprised 17 males and six females.

The course covered a wide range of modules, including communication; presentation skills; operation health & safety requirements; project management; event marketing; meeting & conference planning; human resource; applying industry knowledge; complying with legislation; and event media & technology; as well as basic Spanish and computer technology.

Under the collaboration, the SDC provides an off-campus location for instructional delivery, while the HCHS executes the course.

Both entities jointly monitor the deliverables under a memorandum of understanding (MOU).

The second cohort of students began their studies in February 2021.

– JIS