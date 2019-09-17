$25 million to be allocated for road rehabilitation in Trelawny

The Government is to allocate $25

million to the Trelawny Municipal Corporation for road rehabilitation

throughout the parish.

Minister of Local Government and Community Development, Desmond McKenzie, made the announcement at the Corporation’s monthly meeting on September 12.

The Minister emphasised that the funds should not be “splintered” but be spent in ways that reflect “real value”.

“So, you can’t give one man $3 million, one man $4 million and one man $5 million. This $25 million is to be used in a way that when you go to where the work was undertaken, you see some sidewalks, drains and a proper road,” McKenzie said.

The Minister indicated that some municipalities, which have already received their allocations, have used the funds in some meaningful way. He said he is confident that at the Trelawny Municipal Corporation, “similar attention will be given to this allocation”.