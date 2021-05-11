25 women of faith to connect for 'Woman Arise!' conference

AMID the raging pandemic, rising reports of domestic violence, rape, brutal murders and global uncertainties, 25 professional women of faith will join hands in the staging of a mega international conference on July 24 and 25.

The conference is being designed to address pressing global and national issues from a Christian viewpoint.

Kencot Christian Fellowship (KCF), with its focus on families, has invited the women, who are faith and career leaders, to posit their ideas under the theme 'Women Arise! The Anchor Holds'. The presenters are being drawn from Jamaica, the wider Caribbean, Africa and North America.

As the coronavirus threatens a third wave, women – who continue to bear the brunt of familial duties – are faced with the added responsibilities of work and children learning from home and, in many cases, job loss and or income reduction.

Added to these challenges are a suspected increase in cases of domestic violence, rape and abuse.

'Woman Arise! The Anchor Holds' is a follow-on to the first staging 'Woman Arise…Reset' which was held two years ago. It is a virtual event which will be accessible on all major social media platforms and on the gospel television station MTM TV (Mercy and Truth Ministries Television) on Flow channels 601 & 671, Digicel's channel 19 and Logic One Limited's channel 745.

MTM TV broadcasts in 24 Caribbean countries including Jamaica, Trinidad and Tobago, Barbados, The Bahamas, Antigua, St Lucia, St Vincent and the Grenadines. It will also air in parts of the African continent.

Among the 25 presenters will be senior pastor of Family Church on the Rock Montego Bay, Dr K Joye Keane; founder and chairperson of the African Women for Jesus, Bishop Matilda Tarr from Liberia; and former permanent secretary in the Ministry of Education and former principal of Shortwood Teachers' College, Elaine Foster-Allen.

Director of Family, Women, Children & Adolescents Ministries at Jamaica Union Conference of Seventh-day Adventists, Dr Lorraine Vernal; pastor and communication specialist Cheryl Neufville-Crooks; director of counselling and co-founder of Choose Life International, Faith Thomas; founder of Deborah NOW Ministries, Evangelist Susan Gordon-Kinnane; and head of Christ Jesus Ministries No More Shame, Evangelist Deborah Francis, are also expected to participate.

In addition, Jamaica coordinator for Feast of Esther and MTM TVdevotion and talk show host Diane Hanson; US-based marketing consultant and minister, Rev Marie Berbick; Minister Denise Adams; medical doctor and head of KCF Deliverance Ministry, Dr Yvonne Munroe-Whitmore; president of KCF Women's Fellowship Cassandra Francis; Stephanie Clarke of Barbados; and the Rev Tracey Gill of Trinidad are also included in the list of 25 women.

According to head of KCF's media ministry Jenni Campbell, this is a timely opportunity for Christian women to outline and give active voice to the Word of God on some of the troubling issues of the day.

“It also provides a public forum for women to connect and share in the feast of information, faith and hope in the face of the ongoing challenges,” added Campbell.