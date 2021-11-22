250 pounds of garbage removed from Fisherman's Beach

250 pounds of garbage removed from Fisherman's BeachMonday, November 22, 2021
|
OCHO RIOS, St Ann — It took 15 volunteers from the Sandals Foundation a mere four hours to remove 250 pounds of garbage from the shorelines and seabed of Fisherman's Beach in the coastal town of St Ann's Bay, their way to mark International Coastal Clean-up (ICC) Day.
“Our team members felt so happy to go out because… we understand and appreciate what it means to protect our environment,” said Sandals Resorts Regional Public Relations Manager Lyndsay Isaacs, who led the group during the November 9. 2021 exercise.
Plastic bottles and containers made up the bulk of the garbage collected, followed by Styrofoam boxes.
“A lot of the garbage is coming from in the town of St Ann's Bay and washing onto the shore. So our message to everybody is to dispose of their garbage properly. Do not throw it on the street because it is washing down and harming our beaches and affecting the fish,” appealed Isaacs.
She said the team did a detailed check of the beach, determined to remove even the smallest item of rubbish. The waste collected was properly sorted and then removed by the National Solid Waste Management.
“It was really pleasing to see how much our efforts were important in helping with the cleaning of our environment,” said Tennessee Tate, one of two concierge agents from Sandals Ocho Rios Beach Resort who turned out for the clean-up.
To ensure long-term benefits, those who use the beach the most – area residents – were given tips on the role they can play.
“We educated community members and fishermen who were there about the importance of keeping the beach clean and protecting our environment because if we don't ensure that they understand the importance then the beach will be back in that deplorable state before we know it,” said Isaacs.
— Akera Davis
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy