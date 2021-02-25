25,000 Barbadians receive COVID-19 vaccines

Twenty-five thousand Barbadian have received the COVID-19 vaccine so far. This represents 12.5 percent of the country’s population.

Prime Minister Mia Mottley made the disclosure while touring the Maurice Byer Polyclinic in St Peter along with Minister of Health Lt. Col. Jeffrey Bostic.

“This is a moment we are grateful for and I want to thank those Barbadians who have come forward over the course of less than two weeks…The fact that we have been able to vaccinate just 12.5 per cent of the population is something that gives us comfort,” she said.

“As you move around and talk to patients, here and elsewhere, there is a sense of relief and there is a sense of gratitude and there is a sense of happiness when people receive the vaccination,” she added.

She also used the opportunity to quell the doubts that some Bajans have about being vaccinated.

“I know that there are some people who have been doubtful, but more and more people are realizing that 25 000 people have been vaccinated and everybody is good.

“I am aware of the [anti-vaccination] movement globally but I am equally aware of the common sense of Barbadian people, and we are here today to mark the fact that 25 000 people have said, ‘look, we feel that this will make a difference to my life’,” she said.

Barbados received 100 000 doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine as a gift from India. Of that batch, the government donated to other countries such as Trinidad and Tobago, and Suriname.

Mottley said only 20,000 doses remain for the Barbadian people, but her government is actively working to secure additional vaccines.

“I am cautiously optimistic and I hope that I can address the country in the near future. I hope that this time next week I can give you an update and we should be able to have a seamless movement we are trying as far as possible for that,” she said.