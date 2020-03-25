26 positive COVID-19 cases in Jamaica; 18 results pending

Minister of Health and Wellness Dr Christopher Tufton has announced Jamaica’s 26th case of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) as of Wednesday evening, March 25.

Speaking at his first digital press conference to update the nation, Tufton said that the newest patient is a close contact of the island’s first confirmed death. The deceased patient is a 79-year-old Jamaican male who died last Wednesday, March 18.

“Over the last 24 hours, we’ve had one additional confirmed case, which has placed our numbers of COVID-19 in Jamaica to date at 26. The new case is the son-in-law of the one person who has [died] from COVID-19 in Jamaica. This person has no travel history and is linked to the individual who passed,” Tufton explained.

The minister further disclosed that of the 26 confirmed cases, 17 are imported, eight are import-relate and one is still under investigation.

In the case of testing, Minister Tufton noted that the National Influenza Centre has received 150 samples to date, 124 have returned negative and 26 of which have tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

The island awaits results from a further 18 tests.

What’s more, 17 persons are currently under quarantine protocols at government facilities, 142 individuals are being quarantined at home. The minister said 254 persons have been released.