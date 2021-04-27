26-year-old detained for buggering elderly T&T woman

26-year-old detained for buggering elderly T&T womanTuesday, April 27, 2021
A 26-year-old man, who is described as a career criminal, is being held in connection with an incident in which an 85-year-old woman was sexually assaulted.
The man was brought in for questioning after CCTV footage of the suspect surfaced online and began making the rounds on social media platforms.
He was subsequently detained after residents spotted him in an area partying and the police were alerted .Â
Reports are that at around 3:00 a.m on Saturday (April 24), the elderly woman was awakened by an intruder.
The intruder entered her bed room where it is reported that the woman was raped and buggered.
During the assault the woman alleges that the suspect began choking her until she stopped struggling, shortly after which the suspect later escaped by jumping over the fence and running off.
The victim ran into the street and alerted neighbours.
The woman was taken to the San Fernando General Hospital where she was treated and released
