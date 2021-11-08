26-year-old doctor among fresh pool of JPs

Dr Romario Simpson, a young doctor specialising in internal medicine at the University Hospital of the West Indies (UHWI), might as well have been given the middle name 'Service'.

Just over a fortnight ago when he was appointed a justice of the peace (JP) — one of the youngest in the parish of St Andrew and Jamaica — he was continuing on a trajectory of service that dates back to his school days as head boy of the Meadowbrook High School in St Andrew.

Dr Simpson proved wrong the cynics who thought that once the young man had achieved his goal of becoming a medical doctor, he would dispense with volunteerism, which he had to do for school projects and as a youth parliamentarian.

The combined passion for service and youthfulness has made Dr Simpson a symbol of the Ministry of Justice's renewed quest to refresh the pool of Jamaican justices of the peace by tapping high-powered marketers, media and communications specialists, bankers, doctors, entrepreneurs, lawyers, and educators, among other professionals.

The ministry is on a drive to bring the ratio of JPs to citizens closer to the accepted norm of one JP to 100 citizens, against the current situation of one JP to 500 citizens. Jamaica had 15,000 JPs in 2020, broken down as follows:

Kingston, 4000; St Andrew, 2300; St Catherine, 1700; St James, 1200; Manchester, 800; Clarendon, 700; St Elizabeth, 600; Westmoreland, 600; St Ann, 600; Portland, 500; Hanover, 400; St Mary, 400; St Thomas, 400; and Trelawny, 400.

Some of the more recognisable names in the latest batch include Dr Marcia Forbes, university lecturer, communications specialist, and media veteran; Marline Stephenson-Dalley, broadcaster; Andrea Carolyn “AC” Whyte, marketer and communications strategist; and Rev Fr Gregory Ramkissoon, founder of the Mustard Seed Communities.

“We have to be realistic about the socio-economic burden of the vast majority of our people, therefore I believe we all have a part to play in promoting patriotism and preserving the social justice of all – whether through monetary contribution or volunteerism,” Simpson said in an interview with the Jamaica Observer.

“I believe in a Jamaica built on positive attitudes, values, and norms where, if you work hard and honestly, people should be able to achieve their goals and excellence in all facets of life,” he added.

While ferociously beating the books at The University of the West Indies (UWI), Simpson launched the Destiny Hope Foundation of Jamaica to be the vehicle through which he would stage a series of projects he hoped could make a difference in the lives of the less fortunate.

Since then he has been blazing a trail in community service, earning himself a sizeable chunk of accolades, including Prime Minister Youth Awards awardee in 2018; Sagicor scholarship awardee; ambassador for the I Believe Initiative (IBI), the voluntary arm of the Governor General's Programme of Excellence (GGPE); the 2020 Governor General's Achievement Award (GGAA); and the 2018 UWI Primer Award for Leadership (Male Category).

On becoming a JP, Simpson, said it was his belief that, “This prestigious office, which is embedded in the principle of dedicated service, gives individuals a tremendous platform to offer themselves to further contribute to nation-building and the upliftment of vulnerable groups within the Jamaican society.”

He urged other new JPs to be more than just signing officers who traditionally affix their signatures to important documents such as wills, affidavits, statutory declarations, passport forms and the like, saying the function was much more vast and diverse.

“JPs should strive to become more involved in the national discourse in addressing the many socio-economical deficits currently plaguing our beloved island of Jamaica – such as crime and violence and the marginalisation of vulnerable groups, such as the disabled and impoverished.

“We must advocate for the social justice and rights of all Jamaican citizens. As JPs we have an instrumental role in ensuring that we create a better Jamaican society, where we aspire to make Jamaica the place of choice to live, work, raise families, and do business,” said Dr Simpson.

“As former President of the USA Barrack Obama said: 'Change will not come if we wait for some other person or some other time. We are the ones we've been waiting for. We are the change that we seek,' ” he added.

Dr Forbes, who was also commissioned as a JP last month, said she was first asked some 10 years ago and documents were sent to her office but, she said, after “much contemplation I realised the time was not right”.

'It's been five years since my husband passed. I was his primary caregiver for four full years before that. A great deal has happened since I was first asked to serve as a JP and the time has now come,” Forbes said in a recent Instagram post.

Whyte said she was very pleased to see the transformation in terms of the wide cadre of professionals being selected as justices of the peace across the various parishes, and felt proud to be among those offering themselves to serve their communities.

“It is certainly a commendable effort by the Ministry of Justice to embark on this strategic path as the role of a JP demands integrity and commitment to nation-building, and it's not about putting one's signature to a document,” said Whyte.

Father Ramkissoon, who is styled the 'Very Rev Monsignor' in the hierarchy of the Roman Catholic Church, forth America, and Africa with more than 20 outreach programmes.

In 2018 he was bestowed with the Order of Jamaica (OJ) by the Government of Jamaica for distinguished service.