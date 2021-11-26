27 channel deaths fuel tensions over migrant boats

27 channel deaths fuel tensions over migrant boatsFriday, November 26, 2021
|
LONDON, England (AP) — The deaths of at least 27 people in the English Channel is fuelling tensions between the UK and France over how to stop migrants from crossing the world's busiest waterway in small boats.
Despite a pledge from British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and French President Emmanuel Macron that they would “do everything possible” to stop people smugglers from endangering lives, politicians on both sides of the channel are already sniping at their counterparts for failing to prevent Wednesday's tragedy.
UK officials criticised France for rejecting their offer of British police and border officers to conduct joint patrols along the channel coast with French police. French authorities say Britain is stoking the crisis because it is too easy for migrants to remain in the country and work if they manage to cross the channel.
