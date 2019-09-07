27 matches get WATA daCosta Cup underway

Defending

champions Clarendon College will get their rural area Wata daCosta Cup football

season underway on Saturday when they battle Lennon in the official opening

match of the season at Montego Bay Sports Complex starting at 2:30 pm.

Hometown teams Cornwall College and Irwin will clash at 7:00 pm in the other daCosta Cup match that will be involved in the opening rites at the Montego Bay Sports Complex.

A total of 27 matches are scheduled to be played in 12 zones across the island as the season gets going with all having aspirations of crowing themselves in glory when it ends in November.

Clarendon College are once again favoured to lift the title but will have to get through powerhouses such as Cornwall College, St Elizabeth Technical High (STETHS), Rusea’s and Glenmuir.

SATURDAY’S MATCHES

ZONE A

Irwin vs Cornwall at Montego Bay Sports Complex at 7:00 pm

ZONE E

Newell vs Munro at Treasure Beach at 3:30 pm

Maggotty vs Black River at Appleton at 3:30 pm

Lacovia vs Sydney Pagon at Lacovia at 3:30 pm

ZONE F

Manchester vs B B Coke at Manchester at 3:30 pm

DeCarteret vs Belair at DeCarteret at 3:30 pm

May Day vs Mile Gully at May Day at 3:30 pm

ZONE G

Alston vs Christiana at Sanguinettie Community Centre at 3:30 pm

Holmwood vs Roger Clarke at Holmwood at 3:30 pm

Knox vs Spalding at Knox at 3:30 pm

ZONE H

Clarendon College vs Lennon at Montego Bay Sports Complex at 2:30 pm

ZONE I

Ocho Rios vs Browns Town at Ocho Rios at 3:30 pm

YorkCastle vs Marcus Garvey at York Castle at 3:30 pm

Iona vs Oracabessa at Rio Nuevo at 3:30 pm

ZONE J

Annotto Bay vs St Mary Tech at Westmoreland Oval at 3:30 pm

Brimmervale vs Carron Hall at Brimmervale at 3:30 pm

ZONE K

Enid Bennett vs Charlemont at Bybrook Sports Club at 3:30 pm

McGrath vs Dinthill at McGrath at 3:30 pm

ZONE L

Titchfield vs Fair Prospect at Titchfield at 3:30 pm

Happy Grove vs Port Antonio Hector’s River at 3:30 pm

ZONE M

Glenmuir vs Bellefield at Juici Beef Complex at 3:30 pm

Denbigh vs Garvey Maceo at Turners at 3:30 pm

ZONE N

Central vs Kemps Hill at Bushy Park at 3:30 pm

Vere vs Old Harbour at Vere at 3:30 pm

ZONE O

Robert Lightbourne vs Morant Bay at Robert Lightbourne at 3:30 pm

Paul Bogle vs Yallahs at York Oval at 3:30 pm

St Thomas Tech vs Seaforth at Eastern Banana Complex