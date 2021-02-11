27 staff test positive at hospital in Jamaica

More than two dozen staff of the Mandeville Regional Hospital in Manchester have tested positive for the coronavirus.

The 27 staff who tested positive for the virus are from the operating theatre and high dependency unit which has forced those areas to reduce services to emergencies.

The hospitalâ€™s CEO, Alwyn Miller, told the Jamaica Observer tht 16 beds reserved for non-critical patients are now occupied.

Miller said the hospital is looking at converting another ward to facilitate 16 beds for patients who require hospitalisation.

However, he said four high-dependency unit beds supported by ventilators for critically ill patients remain unoccupied.

Despite the impact the positive cases has had on the operating theatre, Miller said it is sufficiently staffed for emergencies.

Manchester has become coronavirus hotspot in recent weeks, recording the most cases of any parish, 81, on Monday when the island set its highest one-day total of 403 positives.