270 new COVID cases, 4 deaths in Jamaica

Jamaica

recorded another 270 cases of the coronavirus and four related deaths over the

past 24 hours.

The new positives put the islandâ€™s total at 19,305 cases and 378 fatalities.

Among the latest confirmations are 160 males and 110 females, with ages ranging from 20 days to 89 years old, according to the Ministry of Health and Wellness.

There were also 55 positive Antigen tests reported by the ministry.

The deceased include a 99-year-old female from Trelawny, an 86-year-old female from Trelawny, a 78-year-old male from Kingston and St Andrew and a 59-year-old male from Portland.

There were also two more coincidental deaths and another death under investigation.

Another 42 people have recovered from the virus, for a total of 12,635.

Hospitalisations stand at 245 with 44 patients deemed moderately ill and 21 critically ill.