28 students get scholarships from Burger King

28 students get scholarships from Burger KingWednesday, August 21, 2019
|
Twenty-eight students from across the island, who have excelled academically, have been awarded scholarships, bursaries and grants totalling $5.1 million by restaurant franchise, Burger King Jamaica, to offset tuition and other school-related expenses.
The scholars, who will be pursuing secondary and tertiary studies, beginning in September, were presented with their awards and prizes, during a ceremony held at the Terra Nova Hotel, in Kingston, on Monday.
Minister of State in the Ministry of Education, Youth and Information, Alando Terrelonge, in his remarks, noted that an education is the best gift that can be given to a child.
“The best investment we can make in Jamaica is in our youth. The best investment we can make is in developing the human capital of this country. These young [students] are that human capital. It is in them that we must spend billions of dollars to ensure their prosperity and the prosperity of our nation,” he said.
