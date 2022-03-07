3,802 DRMA cases heard in KSA Parish Court in 2021

THE Kingston and St Andrew (KSA)Parish Court is reporting that in 2021 it heard 3,802 cases relating to breaches of the curfew order and the Disaster Risk Management Act (DRMA), a significant increase from 2020's 106 cases.

However, some attorneys are convinced this is due to increased vigilance from the police and the March 2021 amendment to the DRMA.

Queen's Counsel Peter Champagnie told the Jamaica Observer that more than one factor contributed to these increased numbers.

“I think what happened along the way is that the police got more vigilant as the numbers increased, in terms of the positivity rate, and therefore you had the increase. Because you will recall, I think it was very recent, a positivity of almost 50 per cent.”

Champagnie added that the amendments to the DRMA, which allowed for greater levels of prosecution instead of first-time offence warnings to those who breached the COVID-19 protocols, has affected the numbers in court. These protocols include adhering to the stipulated curfews, wearing a mask and remaining six-feet apart from other people.

The Bill to amend the DRMA was passed on March 30, 2021, and included three amendments, introducing enforceable penalties against people who commit breaches under the Act. The fines range from $3,000 to $500,000.

When asked if the DRMA was an effective means to control the pandemic, Champagnie stated, “In hindsight, no.”

“I say that because pretty soon after the pandemic started you had other countries such as England and I think some countries in Asia, they specifically moved quickly to have pandemic legislation specifically dealing with a pandemic of this nature. And I think what happened in our case is that we were trying to utilise the DRMA and stretch it to its limits to suit the situation, where really and truly our Parliament should have been very active towards a Pandemic Act, as obtained in other countries,” Champagnie continued, noting that the DRMA was not originally designed to treat pandemics, but natural disasters.

“That is why along the way the DRMA had to be reviewed and had to be amended to take into account factors unique to the pandemic. So I don't think that it was sufficiently able to deal with the situation, but to be fair I don't know that anyone would have foreseen this kind of situation to be forward thinking.”

He explained that in creating an Act specified to deal with pandemics, the Government wouldn't be tasked with amending the current legislation, and there would not be arguments highlighting that the DRMA was not designed for this situation.

However, Champagnie said he believes that with the current low positivity rate for COVID-19 infections, in short order the country will no longer rely on the DRMA for the purpose for which it is being used currently.

Court records revealed that for 2020, the month of September saw the most cases, at 32. For 2021, the court heard 625 cases in the month of June alone, and so far this year, up to February 2, 2022, the court has heard a total of 317 cases relating to breaches of the DRMA and curfew orders.

Sharing Champagnie's sentiments, attorney-at-law Donahue Martin told the Observer that in addition to the increased vigilance of the police and amendments to the DRMA, “COVID fatigue” is a major reason for the increased numbers in cases the court heard.

“I think originally, people were [adhering to the COVID protocols]. It was discussed at every level of the society and various levels of the socio-economic strata in society, various persons accepted it originally. I think COVID fatigue kind of kicked in and I think the strain that comes from it, especially for the informal entertainment sector, because that kind of supplies well-needed cash for the base of our society. So I think that over time people just couldn't afford to not be in breach. There are several persons that lived off of, for example, the round robin culture,” Martin explained.

Adding that at some point every citizen has to consider the issue of personal responsibility as it relates to protecting themselves, Martin stated that he believes the DRMA has outlived its purpose.

At the same time, another attorney-at-law, Michelle Thomas, proposed that Government may not need to completely disband the protocol aspect of the DRMA. Instead, she said they need to find a balance.

“I wouldn't say do away with it, but I would say integrate it with other methods. I appreciate the fact that now our children are going back to school, that is something that is good because we were having a lot of children at home and the literacy rate was dropping. So I believe that in everything we have to find balance and moderation. But I think we should use other methods to make people become cognisant that COVID is still around,” Thomas said.

Thomas also added that she believes the police have been abusing their powers, which has caused an increase in the number of cases before the court.

“For example, a lot of citizens live in what we call tenement yards. They have close-positioned houses and because they tend to go outside and interact with each other, what the police really do, once they see them outside, even if they're in their yards, they just drag them before the courts. I've been in court and I've witnessed where police will take an entire yard or an entire street of people because they were outside.”

“We have to understand that the Act really says that you should be inside your home. A lot of Jamaicans don't understand the distinction between inside and outside. So they feel that if they're in their yards they're basically at home. And so they will run dem boat and dem feel dem in a dem yard, so they feel as though they are not breaching any law,” she continued, saying that the police should weigh each situation and work on a case-by-case basis.

Thomas also affirmed that the DRMA has not been a deterrent to those who may breach the COVID-19 protocols.

“It stopped a little but I honestly believe that people have scant regard for the law and so whilst a lot of people took it seriously, more didn't take it seriously because we were seeing in the heights of the pandemic people having parties. Where you have gangs and dons running the order of the day, police can't go there to turn off the music,” she said.