3 teens among 5 charged in murder of Roger Chang

3 teens among 5 charged in murder of Roger ChangSunday, March 29, 2020
Five people have been charged with the murder of businessman Roger Chang, who is the father of female racecar driver Natasha Chang.
The police said that three of the accused as teenagers. Two of them are 16 and the other 17 years old. They are all from Enfield in St Mary.
The adults charged are 23-year-old Khadesha McKenzie of a Kingston 11 address and 60-year-old mechanic Cebert Duggan, who also lives in Enfield.
They have been charged with murder, conspiracy to commit murder, illegal possession of firearm and ammunition, possession of criminal property, and benefiting from criminal property.
According to the police, McKenzie and one of the 16-year-olds were also charged with simple larceny and unauthorised access to computer data.
Changâ€™s body was found with stab wounds along a shoreline in St Mary on March 15.
